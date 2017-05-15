Another one bites the dust, Bachelor Nation.

After finding one another on season 20 of The Bachelor and having the early days of their engagement documented on the Freeform series Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?, Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell have announced that they've broken up.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways," the couple told People in a joint statement Monday. "We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time."

The pair dodged rumors of turmoil back in late January, with Higgins writing the chatter off as "fake news" on Instagram. So why split now?