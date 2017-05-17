Bottoms up! Bottoms up!
The cast of E!'s What Happens at The Abbey spends quite a bit of time working hard at the bar and partying harder off the clock, so it makes total sense they would each have a signature cocktail to match their distinct personalities.
First up, management trainee Chelsea Jeffers' one-of-a-kind drink would be called "Bitch Please" because it would be a "whole lot of sass and talking your ass under the table." But be extra careful with this one because the ingredients include poison (!), a moustache straw, tequila and a shot of absinthe.
"I'm sweet, but I will f--k you up real quick!" Chelsea says.
Meanwhile, bartender Kim Senser opts for the old classic, "Sex on the Beach." VIP host Murray Swanby agrees—with just one twist!
"But not like a nice beach," he explains. "It would be like a really rocky beach because it has to be like really rough, maybe like a northern Malibu beach."
However, VIP host Lawrence Carroll goes a completely different route when revealing his drink of choice. "I wouldn't even be a cocktail," he admits. "I'd keep it simple and straight to the point—whiskey on the rocks. Not everybody can handle it, not everybody can handle me!"
Find out the other cast members' cocktail alter egos in the clip above!
Watch a brand new episode of What Happens at The Abbey Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!