Bottoms up! Bottoms up!

The cast of E!'s What Happens at The Abbey spends quite a bit of time working hard at the bar and partying harder off the clock, so it makes total sense they would each have a signature cocktail to match their distinct personalities.

First up, management trainee Chelsea Jeffers' one-of-a-kind drink would be called "Bitch Please" because it would be a "whole lot of sass and talking your ass under the table." But be extra careful with this one because the ingredients include poison (!), a moustache straw, tequila and a shot of absinthe.

"I'm sweet, but I will f--k you up real quick!" Chelsea says.