These are people who could choose anyone. There is no such thing as winning someone over when you're a famous actor or singer. And yet, time and time again, they all wind up dating the same people.

Not that you could fault them: The life of a celebrity all but rules out romantic relationships with civilians so the dating pool is smaller than it seems. So small that there exists in Hollywood a phenomenon we've dubbed The Love Square. We regular people are well aware of the love triangle, in which three people are romantically linked in some way or another, but when you go to the world's most exclusive surrogate high school, the geometry gets even more complicated.