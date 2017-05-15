Celeb hair trends come and go.

(Remember those ‘90s hair clips? They're back.)

Gone are the days of seasonal hair—you know, when highlights shine brighter in the summer and sleeker strands pair better with fall. Why? Because attainable hairstyles—your braids and long bobs—never go out of style.

"For trends to really stick now, it has to be really accessible," said hairstylist to the stars Mark Townsend. "There's no such thing as, ‘It's summer, so let's go lighter; put some wave in your hair. Now it's fall, go darker and wear your hair straight and sleek.' Everyone is sporting a beach-y wave in December, just because it's fun and flattering for everyone."