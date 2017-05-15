After 2013, everyone wanted to be Lorde But when you're Lorde and everyone wants to be you, who are you?

That's the question that music's "It" girl, who was a literal girl—16 years old—when her album Pure Heroine dropped in 2013, had to answer after her whirlwind debut in the spotlight, resulted in her winning big at the 2014 Grammys, curating a soundtrack to the Hunger Games and being the new sound that singer/songwriters everywhere were emulating.

Recently the now-20-year-old opened up in a candid interview with Rolling Stone and in the revealing sit-down, the New Zealand native discussed what it was like skyrocketing to fame at the age of 16, taking an almost two-year break from new music and where she is now, four years after her wild ride began.