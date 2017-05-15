Former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dina Manzo and her boyfriend, Dave Cantin, fell victim to a terrifying home invasion over the weekend.

E! News can confirm the reality star, 46, and the millionaire businessman, 37, were brutally beaten by two robbers in their Holmdel, New Jersey, townhome on Saturday.

Although the pair have a home in both California and Holmdel, we're told the the two flew into N.J. for the weekend to celebrate Teresa Giudice's daughter, Audriana's first communion. Dina is Audriana's Godmother.

According to the Holmdel police report, when they arrived home after the celebration on Saturday night, they opened their front door and two masked individuals (who were already inside the home) rushed towards them. Cantin was struck several times with a baseball bat by one of the assailants, while Manzo was punched multiple times by the other assailant. They were then bound together within the home.