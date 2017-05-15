Another Bachelor love story has come to an end.

As news broke that Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell called it quits on their year-long engagement, multiple sources reveal to E! News that a break up was almost bound to happen.

"No one is that surprised," an insider close to the ABC series shares. "Lauren was pretty open among her friends that she was struggling. She would talk about how hard it was."

And despite taking steps to remedy their troubles through couples counseling, Ben and Lauren couldn't grapple with living out their romance in the public eye. The source says the now-exes "felt pressure to make things seem better than they were," and fought "more than either let on."

Even from the start, Higgins, 29, and Bushnell, 27, couldn't get past their differences, as we're told the two had a disagreement on the night of the After the Final Rose finale special. Another source tells us, "After the show, Lauren felt like she gave up everything for Ben."