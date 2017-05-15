Tyler Henry has done readings with dozens and dozens of celebrities.
So which "icon" did the Hollywood Medium star get totally starstruck meeting? The answer may surprise you.
"There's definitely times where I go to a door and someone answers it and I'll get totally starstruck," the E! star told E! News earlier today during an exclusive interview. "And I can think of a case of reading RuPaul in season two, which you'll see, where I was completely overwhelmed. That was a total shock."
Tyler says he managed to compose himself after meeting the Emmy-winning Drag Race host and get down to business.
"My job is really to be a medium and to be a clear conduit for information. So I have to put my own thoughts, feelings, expectations to the side, and that includes being starstruck," Tyler dished. "So when I read RuPaul I just kind of tried to put it to the side and do my job and ended up doing pretty well."
Tyler says Ru was "very pensive" during the reading. "He really opened up in a way that I'd never seen RuPaul open up," he added.
