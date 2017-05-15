"My job is really to be a medium and to be a clear conduit for information. So I have to put my own thoughts, feelings, expectations to the side, and that includes being starstruck," Tyler dished. "So when I read RuPaul I just kind of tried to put it to the side and do my job and ended up doing pretty well."

Tyler says Ru was "very pensive" during the reading. "He really opened up in a way that I'd never seen RuPaul open up," he added.

So what side of RuPaul did Tyler get to see? Watch the video clip to find out!

