Horses, Sunsets and White Gowns Galore: A Look at Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Fairy Tale Vow Renewal

Kim Zolciak-Biermann spent her Mother's Day weekend in Turks and Caicos with her family for a very special vow renewal ceremony to her husband Kroy Biermann.

While the two wed six years ago in November, it seems they chose this weekend to symbolize when they met—May 2010.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star wore a beautiful full skirted strapless gown, while the rest of the family joined her in wearing white.

"Life is but a dream," Kim wrote in one of her many Instagram photos of the vow renewal.

Here is a look at the Kim and her family's time on their special trip:

 

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Vow Renewal Gallery

Instagram

We're All in This Together

"I am the LUCKIEST wife/mother on this planet! I never will ever take my family for granted! God is so good," Kim wrote on Instagram.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Vow Renewal Gallery

Instagram

A Cinderella Ending

The recommitted couple looked like a real life fairy tale while watching the sun set on the beach.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Vow Renewal Gallery

Instagram

Dapper, Dashing & Darling

Kim's youngest kids—ages 3, 4 and 5—donned pink bow ties and suspenders for the vow renewal ceremony.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Vow Renewal Gallery

Instagram

A Vision in White

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta took in the salty air and beautiful sunset while horseback riding in Turks and Caicos. 

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Vow Renewal Gallery

Instagram

Smiles All Around

The three looked happier than ever as Kim showed off her second white gown.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Vow Renewal Gallery

Instagram

A Romantic Sunset Stroll on the Beach

The NFL athlete and Don't Be Tardy star walked hand in hand along the shore.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Vow Renewal Gallery

Instagram

Ready for the Sun

The four youngest kids made silly faces while heading to the beach.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Vow Renewal Gallery

Instagram

But First, Let Me Take a Selfie

Brielle and Ariana Biermann took a selfie at the airport.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Vow Renewal Gallery

Instagram

Kaia the Cutest

The couple's youngest daughter looked cute as can be in her pink, polka dot one-piece.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Vow Renewal Gallery

Instagram

Mamas on Break

Kim and her hairstylist, Niki Toney-Pressley, enjoyed hitting some waves on Mother's Day weekend.

