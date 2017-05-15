Kim Zolciak-Biermann spent her Mother's Day weekend in Turks and Caicos with her family for a very special vow renewal ceremony to her husband Kroy Biermann.

While the two wed six years ago in November, it seems they chose this weekend to symbolize when they met—May 2010.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star wore a beautiful full skirted strapless gown, while the rest of the family joined her in wearing white.

"Life is but a dream," Kim wrote in one of her many Instagram photos of the vow renewal.

Here is a look at the Kim and her family's time on their special trip: