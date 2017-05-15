The Bachelor's Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell Break Up

The wedding is off! The Bachelor's Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell have broken up.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways," Higgins, 29, and Bushenll, 27, told People in a joint statement Monday. "We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time."

The couple met on Higgins' season of The Bachelor, which premiered in January 2016. They went on to star in a spinoff, Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?, that aired for a single season.

Rumors of turmoil swirled in late January. At the time, Higgins denied there was anything wrong, saying, "I am still extremely lucky to be able to share life with her and be by her side."