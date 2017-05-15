Kourtney Kardashian isn't just a regular mom...

The reality star decided to celebrate herself on Mother's Day with a super sexy naked photo in "Mother Nature," which is what she captioned the pic. Sitting on a rock completely nude, she shows off a whole lot of side boob and a hint of booty as she peers over her bare shoulder with wet hair.

The same celebrity photographer, Mike Rosenthal, who has captured a few of Kourt's similarly sexy photos, also snapped this pic as well.