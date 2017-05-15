As the epic conclusion to The Real Housewives of Atlanta's historic four-part reunion special make it clear, Phaedra Parks' co-stars had no desire to film alongside her ever again. Not after it was revealed that she'd concocted the story about Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker's alleged plans to date rape Porsha Williams wholesale.

And if no one else will film with you, Bravoholics? That is how you get yourself fired.

Previously, E! News exclusively reported that Ms. Parks, Esq. would not be returning for 10. And, as Bravo boss and Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen admitted to us on the NBCUniversal Upfronts blue carpet at Radio City Music Hall in NYC on Monday, the network knew they were between a rock and a hard place when it came to her future.