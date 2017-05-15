As the epic conclusion to The Real Housewives of Atlanta's historic four-part reunion special make it clear, Phaedra Parks' co-stars had no desire to film alongside her ever again. Not after it was revealed that she'd concocted the story about Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker's alleged plans to date rape Porsha Williams wholesale.
And if no one else will film with you, Bravoholics? That is how you get yourself fired.
Previously, E! News exclusively reported that Ms. Parks, Esq. would not be returning for 10. And, as Bravo boss and Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen admitted to us on the NBCUniversal Upfronts blue carpet at Radio City Music Hall in NYC on Monday, the network knew they were between a rock and a hard place when it came to her future.
"The question that we look at now with Phaedra is, when the reunion ended, none of the other women wanted to have anything to do with her. So that's what you have to look at," he said. "How do you shoot a show about a group of friends when no one is speaking to one of the friends?" (Bravo hasn't officially commented on Phaedra's future.)
As for the report that Phaedra is calling foul on RHOA producers, saying they fed her the info and threw her under the bus, another longtime vet of the Real Housewives franchise is calling BS.
"I've been doing this for 10 years. I actually, sadly, consider myself to be a veteran. The producers do not make you do these things at all," Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel countered. "The producers don't know exactly what's going on, so they might say, 'Are you going to talk to Kandi about this?' They don't know. They would never do that. It would be a massive problem. This isn't The Hills, it's real. It really is. So yeah, no, that would never happen."
