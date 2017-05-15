When Michelle Obama was on the campaign trail with her husband in 2008, her general response to the persistent question of what sort of first lady she planned to be was always, "I won't know until I get there."

Upon arrival in Washington, D.C., 2009, she made her presence known and she left the White House earlier this year as one of the most popular people—male or female—to have ever lived there.

Though she hasn't said as much, or said much of anything lately, the same question hangs over Melania Trump, who hasn't moved to Washington full-time yet because she wanted son Barron Trump to be able to finish out his school year (inaugurations are inconveniently smack-dab in the middle of that) in New York.

But when Melania and Barron do join President Donald Trumpin the White House, which they're aiming to do next month, it's unlikely that the change of scenery is going to affect the first lady's No. 1 priority in any way.