HEDO / BACKGRID
Pax Jolie-Pitt got some one-on-one time with Angelina Jolie for Mother's Day.
The 13-year-old and the 41-year-old actress bonded over a private dinner at TAO Asian Bistro in Hollywood Sunday. The whereabouts of Pax's siblings—Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 15, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 12, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 10, Knox Jolie-Pitt, 8, and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 8—are currently unknown.
Angelina, Pax and a security guard arrived around 7:20 p.m. and left at 8:40 p.m. "They left carrying a bag with food," a witness tells E! News. "She looked good—very classy and happy."
Another source confirms that it was "just Angelina and Pax" at dinner. "She appeared in high spirits and they both looked very happy to spend Mother's Day together," the source reveals. The Unbroken director "was really amused by the Geisha-shaped chop stick holders, because underneath them it says 'stolen from TAO,' and she kept laughing about it. It was funny! They were giggling and laughing throughout dinner, but they loved the chopstick holder message."
The outing also marked Angelina's first Mother's Day since her divorce from Brad Pitt last year.
Four days earlier, the Oscar-winning actress grabbed dinner with her dad Jon Voight at a sushi restaurant in Beverly Hills; Knox, Pax, Vivenne and Zahara were also in attendance. The family dinner came after Jon told E! News' Zuri Hall that his once-estranged daughter is "doing good."
Getting to a "good" place wasn't always guaranteed, of course.
Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in September after two years of marriage and a 12-year relationship. In December, Jon told E! News his daughter was "OK," saying, "She's holding on."
Brad, meanwhile, decided to get sober and see a therapist. "I love it. I love it," the 54-year-old War Machine star recently told GQ Style. "I went through two therapists to get the right one."
Since the breakup, a source tells E! News, "Brad been focusing on himself and his health." And in addition to exercising, he's been spending time with friends and doing his art. "He sees the kids regularly and things have been going well," the source says. Brad is on speaking terms with Angelina again—all related to their children. Today, the source says, "They are on good terms."
—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom