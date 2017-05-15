Everyone has a favorite HGTV show. Some are partial to House Hunters and the desperate search for a man cave. Others prefer Fixer Upper's world of subway titles and backsplashes. And some are simply in it to watch the Property Brothers do, well, anything, so long as their jawlines are properly lit.

But simply having a devoted fandom does not a giant superstar, or financially successful show, make. Not all HGTV shows are created equal. Sure, they're all doing better than most television programs these days (the term powerhouse comes to mind), but once a person does a little snooping they'll find that some shows have far different stats than others.

So snoop we did.