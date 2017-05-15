Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin reunited over the weekend in honor of a very special celebration...Apple Martin's 13th birthday!
The former couple as well as the birthday girl and her brother, Moses Martin, headed to the Museum of Ice Cream in Downtown Los Angeles on Saturday.
Paltrow took to Instagram to share a boomerang of the experience with her fam, hugging each other and smiling in front of a colorful backdrop.
"Best Apple's birthday/Mother's Day EVER at the @museumoficecream," she captioned the post. "SO FUN."
Paltrow also shared a gorgeous close-up photo of her look-alike daughter.
"Happy 13th birthday, you gorgeous human," the proud mama captioned the picture. "You light up every room, my heart, the world. You. Are. Everything. I love you, schnapps."
Meanwhile, Martin and Paltrow split in 2014 after 10 years of marriage and officially divorced in March 2016.
Despite the breakup, they've continued to maintain a united front as they co-parent Apple and Moses.
In fact, last year, she told Matt Lauer on Today, "He's like my brother. I'm really close to him. We're a family. Even though we're not in a romantic relationship, we're a true family and we like to do things to reinforce that we're a family for the children [and] for each other."
Looks like the Museum of Ice Cream was just the place to do that!