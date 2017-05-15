A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on May 14, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin reunited over the weekend in honor of a very special celebration...Apple Martin's 13th birthday!

The former couple as well as the birthday girl and her brother, Moses Martin, headed to the Museum of Ice Cream in Downtown Los Angeles on Saturday.

Paltrow took to Instagram to share a boomerang of the experience with her fam, hugging each other and smiling in front of a colorful backdrop.

"Best Apple's birthday/Mother's Day EVER at the @museumoficecream," she captioned the post. "SO FUN."