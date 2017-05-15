It's the TV death we've all been waiting for and dreading.
Some This Is Us fans felt a little disappointed that the NBC hit didn't reveal how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) died by the end of the first season. Well, be careful what you wish for, because we're about to learn how TV's new favorite dad passed when the show returns for its second season this fall.
"I know we'll find out how Jack dies and I know we'll see it," star Sterling K. Brown revealed to E! News at NBCUniversal's 2017 Upfront. "Don't cry yet! I can't tell you exactly when it will happen...it will happen this season."
So yeah, start emotionally preparing yourselves now, people.
NBC
But Susan Kelechi Watson is hoping fans don't focus too much on Jack's death.
"I think it's so much more important to watch his life," she explained. "There are jewels in there and so many other connective things we're going to play with that to watch that play out is going to be something just as great as finding out how he passes."
As for other season two storylines, Brown said he's hoping for some flashbacks. "Hopefully, the backstory between Randall and Beth will get exploration!"
While Mandy Moore revealed that This Is Us doesn't go back into production until July, we were able to get one spoiler about the new season.
When we asked if Randall and Beth are ready for a baby, as he revealed he wanted to look into adoption in the season finale, Watson told us, "I'm not! That's a spoiler!"
For more season two scoop from the cast of This Is Us, watch the video above.
This Is Us will air Thursdays this fall on NBC.
