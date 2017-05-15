It's the TV death we've all been waiting for and dreading.

Some This Is Us fans felt a little disappointed that the NBC hit didn't reveal how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) died by the end of the first season. Well, be careful what you wish for, because we're about to learn how TV's new favorite dad passed when the show returns for its second season this fall.

"I know we'll find out how Jack dies and I know we'll see it," star Sterling K. Brown revealed to E! News at NBCUniversal's 2017 Upfront. "Don't cry yet! I can't tell you exactly when it will happen...it will happen this season."

So yeah, start emotionally preparing yourselves now, people.