Gigi's tight-knit group of girls—which includes fellow models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, plus queen bee Taylor Swift —is all she needs, anyway. "The time I do have off, it's not even enough to give everyone I love attention," she explains. "I'm good with [the friends] I've got."

From professional setbacks to personal heartbreaks, the squad has been through it all. And Taylor, who has been in hiding since January, has long been one of Gigi's biggest cheerleaders.

"As a friend, Gigi is one of the first people I go to for advice. She has this incredible ability to see all sides of a situation and simplify it for you, to see the complexity of people. Gigi's No. 1 rule is to treat people the way she'd want to be treated, so she's on time (or early) to work, says hello to everyone on set, asks them how they are, and actually listens to their response," the "Bad Blood" singer writes in an e-mail. Calling Gigi an "innately kind and inclusive person" she lauds her for becoming a "huge power player and businesswoman without ever compromising that."