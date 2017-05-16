Courtney Love is traveling back in time. Love will star in Lifetime's Menendez brothers movie, Menendez: Blood Brothers. E! News has your exclusive first look at a brand-new trailer with Love front and center.

"Just get through this day, Kitty," she says to herself in the trailer above.

Based on the true story about the 1989 murders of Jose and Kitty Menendez, Love stars as Kitty with Benito Martinez as Jose and Nico Tortorella and Myko Olivier as the Menendez Brothers, Lyle and Erik.