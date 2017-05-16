Lifetime
Courtney Love is traveling back in time. Love will star in Lifetime's Menendez brothers movie, Menendez: Blood Brothers. E! News has your exclusive first look at a brand-new trailer with Love front and center.
"Just get through this day, Kitty," she says to herself in the trailer above.
Based on the true story about the 1989 murders of Jose and Kitty Menendez, Love stars as Kitty with Benito Martinez as Jose and Nico Tortorella and Myko Olivier as the Menendez Brothers, Lyle and Erik.
"She's just as bad as she is. She's our mother, she's supposed to protect us," Tortorella says as Lyle.
According to Lifetime, the new movie will reveal new details about the abuse the brothers endured at the hands of their father while their mother looked away.
Menendez: Blood Brothers is executive produced and directed by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato with a script by Abdi Nazemian. Charles Pugliese also serves as an executive producer.
The Menendez tale will also be told on NBC as well with Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders. Edie Falco will star in the series as Leslie Abramson. The new series from Dick Wolf premieres this fall on NBC.
Menendez: Blood Brothers premieres June 11 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.