Rob Kardashian Pays Tribute to Blac Chyna on Mother's Day

Whether they're together or not, Rob Kardashian is forever grateful to Blac Chyna for blessing him with Dream Kardashian.

The 30-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Sunday to honor Chyna on Mother's Day and thank her for giving him his only child.

Rob shared a video collage of various moments during Chyna's pregnancy and after welcoming Dream into the world.

"And happy mama's day to the mother of my only child @blacchyna," he captioned the video. "I am so Thankful for our beautiful baby girl and so Thankful for YOU and never thought I could be this Happy so thank you for giving me Her."

Meanwhile, Chyna also took to Instagram to share a couple videos with her kids, including her son with Tyga, King Cairo.

She captioned the videos, "Blessed."

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Rob and Chyna broke up in February, but while they may not be a romantic item anymore, they remain united as they co-parent baby Dream together.

"They are co-parenting and independently working on themselves but they're more cordial now than they have been, which is why they hung out recently," a source previously shared with E! News. "But by no means are they back together."

They no longer live together, but they have worked out a routine in which they can both be with Dream. 

According to our insider, Rob sees Dream on a weekly basis, and "he's always so happy to see her."

