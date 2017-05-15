Ethan Embry Reveals Secret Battle With Opiate Addiction

Ethan Embry revealed over the weekend that he was once addicted to black tar heroin and prescription painkillers. Though he's now sober—and he's never relapsed—the memories are still fresh in his mind. The 38-year-old actor, best known for his role in the teen comedy Can't Hardly Wait, revealed the details of his prviate battle with opiate addiction in a series of tweets Friday. Embry's revelation came in response to Attorney General Jeff Sessions recently ordering federal prosecutors to seek the harshest possible criminal penalties for drug offenders.

"Opiate OD is the leading cause of preventable death in America at 50k last year alone. It's a health [crisis] not a criminal one Mr Sessions," Embry wrote. "For decades we have told addicts that their behavior deserves punishment. That they should be locked away for their addictions. All that accomplishes is multiplying the shame that us addicts experience. It forces us to hide our addictions until it's too late for help. So many people have died because they were afraid and ashamed. This memo from Sessions does nothing to address that. It only makes it worse."