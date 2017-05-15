If you're forced to have a chaperone at your senior prom, you might as well make it Drake!

Yes, the rapper pretty much sealed the deal as the coolest chaperone in the history of proms after escorting his younger cousin Jalaah to the big dance over the weekend in Memphis.

The soon-to-be Fairley High School graduate shared photos on her Instagram account with her date as well as her cousin, Champagne Papi.

Jalaah dazzled in a rose gold glittering dress, which matched her date who donned the same hue in the form of a suit jacket and bow-tie. Drake, on the other hand, opted for a little more of a subdued look, wearing all black .