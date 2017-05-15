Everyone has been talking about what's to come from Kylie Jenner's new E! docu-series Life of Kylie...even her own sisters!

In fact, E! News' Jason Kennedy caught up with Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian at the NBCUnicversal 2017 Upfront on Monday where they dished their true thoughts about the upcoming series.

"She's already a pro at this," Kim said. "This is something she really wanted to do to show a different side of her. She hasn't been that open on our show. So you're definitely going to see her friends, her dating, what she does on a daily basis, how hard she really works."