Everyone has been talking about what's to come from Kylie Jenner's new E! docu-series Life of Kylie...even her own sisters!
In fact, E! News' Jason Kennedy caught up with Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian at the NBCUnicversal 2017 Upfront on Monday where they dished their true thoughts about the upcoming series.
"She's already a pro at this," Kim said. "This is something she really wanted to do to show a different side of her. She hasn't been that open on our show. So you're definitely going to see her friends, her dating, what she does on a daily basis, how hard she really works."
Kim said she really didn't know what Kylie did when it came to her cosmetics line until working with her on their lip kit collaboration. She admitted, "I had no idea how hard it really was."
Khloe added, "It'll even be new for us because we don't hang out with her friends."
Tracy Bailey Jr./BFA/REX Shutterstock
She continued, "Like what the hell does Kylie do all day long? It's funny because [Kim and I are] with each other all day long. So with Kylie, I'm going to be a viewer like everyone else."
And speaking of reality shows, Keeping Up With the Kardashians recently rang in its 10th anniversary. However, despite the longevity of it, Khloe said the most exciting part of working on the show is still the fact that there's so much unknown.
Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
"You just take every day as it comes," she told us. "The cool thing is the unknown. But I think [it's also cool to see] how strong and united our family is—it's what we're most proud of…we have become so much closer."
Kim echoed that sentiment, noting that their family has faced obstacles "all the time," even before the show.
"When our parents got a divorce, [and] during the O.J. [Simpson] trial that was a really testing time because our parents were on opposite sides."
However, no matter what, they've always remained united.
"We were just taught family is everything," Kim said. "And we put that first, and we just get through that."
Watch the premiere of Life of Kylie Thursday, July 6 at 10 p.m., only on E!