Is it time to get the gang back together at MacLaren's? If 20th Century Fox has its way, yes, How I Met Your Mother will be back. Eventually.

"At some point, I would hope we would have the opportunity to reunite those characters and tell new stories if [creators] Craig [Thomas] and Carter [Bays] have the opportunity to do that," Dana Walden, chairman and CEO of Fox Television Group told reporters on a conference call while discussing the Fox network's new fall schedule.