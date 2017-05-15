NBCUniversal Upfront 2017: Red Carpet Arrivals

E! News
The biggest stars in Hollywood hit the blue carpet at the NBCUniversal 2017 Upfront in New York City Monday.
E! News' Jason Kennedy and Sibley Scoles interviewed the hottest stars on television, including Kristen Bell, Jessica Biel, John Cena, Andy Cohen, Jenna Dewan Tatum, Mindy Kaling, Jennifer Lopez, Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia. The actors won't just be appearing in front of the camera in the 2017-2018 season, as stars like Biel and Kaling are producing their shows, too.
In addition to starring in the police drama Shades of Blue, Lopez has a new competition series premiering May 30 on NBC: World of Dance. "It was the perfect fit for me," she told Kennedy. "I started as a dancer."
Of course, Kennedy also had to ask about her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez. "We are very happy and just having a good time and don't put as much pressure I think as everyone else puts on it," she said with a laugh. "Look what you're doing to me right now!"
Biel, meanwhile, is excited for fans to watch USA's The Sinner. I's been 15 years since she was last on TV, playing Mary Camden in 7th Heaven. "It feels like just yesterday that we were still doing that," she admitted, "but also it feels like a whole lifetime has happened since that show."
Take a look at the rest of the blue carpet arrivals:
"We literally landed at 4:30 in the morning," the star of E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians tells E! News' Jason Kennedy. "We got ready so fast...I can't believe we are awake right now."
The World of Dance creator tells E! News' Jason Kennedy the NBC series "is the perfect fit for me."
The star of USA's The Sinner teases her character's "violent, spontaneous act" that sets the story into motion.
The actress returns to NBC with Champions, starring Andy Favreau and Anders Holm.
The actors returns as Randall Pearson and Jack Pearson, respectively, on Season 2 of NBC's This Is Us. "Three, four times a day, people are like, 'What's happening?'" Ventimiglia tells E! News' Jason Kennedy. "People just want to talk to me. I listen."
Bell is back for Season 2 of NBC's The Good Place. "I'm so excited to be back," she tells E! News' Sibley Scoles, "and the show is weirder than it was in the first season."
The former Parks and Reaction stars are back with NBC's The Handmade Project. "The best thing about this job is the fact that we get to be on set together again," Poehler tells E! News' Jason Kennedy. "I've just been angling to try to find a way to work with Nick again, and we tricked NBC!"
The star of Bravo's The Real Housewives of New York City steps out solo.
Say hello to the newest mentor of NBC's The Voice.
The couple—who appear on E!'s Total Bellas and Total Divas, in addition to USA's Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown—promise E! News' Sibley Scoles more "action, excitement and even romance."
The actor returns as Kevin Pearson on Season 2 of NBC's This Is Us. "This is a dream job for all of us," he tells E! News' Sibley Scoles.
E!'s Revenge Body will be back for a second season.
"I went through host boot camp while filming," the World of Dance host tells E! News' Jason Kennedy. "I had three days."
NBC's Blindspot was "on the bubble," but it'll be back. As for playing the tattooed lead, she tells E! News Jason Kennedy, "I'm pitching laser removal, but it's probably not going to happen!"
The actress returns as Rebecca Pearson on Season 2 of NBC's This Is Us. "We're mind boggled at the last year and how everything has been unfolded," she tells E! News' Jason Kennedy.
The host of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen tells E! News he "can't wait" for the show to broadcast from L.A. next week. "It'll be our biggest shows ever."
E! News' main man is on the blue carpet with Sibley Scoles.
The E! News correspondent wows in white on the blue carpet.
The actress will return as Portia for Season 2 of NBC's Great News.
The actors will be back as Amy Dubanowski and Jonah Simms, respectively, when NBC's Superstore returns for Season 3. "First and foremost, it's funny," Ferrera tells E! News' Sibley Scoles. "Our writers are incredible."
The actress will star in Universal Kids' Top Chef Junior. "Yes, it is a competition, but they're kids!" she tells E! News' Sibley Scoles, adding that she's there to "ask them all the right questions."
The singer is a judge on NBC's World of Dance, premiering May 30.
The actress returns as Kate Pearson on Season 2 of NBC's This Is Us.
The actress returns as Christina Hart in Season 2 of NBC's Taken.
The actor co-star in the new NBC series For God and Country.
Hough serves as a judge on NBC's World of Dance, premiering May 30. "These dancers are so amazing," he tells E! News' Jason Kennedy. "There have been times I have wanted to get up and dance with them because they are so inspiring."
The actress stars as defense attorney Leslie Abramson in NBC's Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders.
Think pink! The Olympian strikes a pose on the blue carpet.
The E! News correspondent looks marvelous in maroon.
The actresses co-star in the new NBC drama series Good Girls.
The actor will be back as Lt. Kelly Severide on Season 6 of NBC's Chicago Fire.
Lanter and Barrett return as Wyatt Logan and Rufus Carlin, respectively, for a second season of NBC's Timeless—which was canceled and then re-added to the network's lineup last week. "It's pretty wild," Lanter tells E! News' Jason Kennedy.
The actress stars in NBC's new series Reverie.
The American Ninja Warrior hosts hit the blue carpet. "We're loving it," Iseman tells E! News' Sibley Coles. "We're having a great time."
The actor plays Mateo on Telemundo's Guerra de Idolos.
The actress will return for a fourth season of Telemundo's Señora Acero.
The Chicago Med stars will be back for Season 3.