NBCUniversal Upfront 2017: Red Carpet Arrivals

The biggest stars in Hollywood hit the blue carpet at the NBCUniversal 2017 Upfront in New York City Monday.

E! News' Jason Kennedy and Sibley Scoles interviewed the hottest stars on television, including Kristen Bell, Jessica Biel, John Cena, Andy Cohen, Jenna Dewan Tatum, Mindy Kaling, Jennifer Lopez, Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia. The actors won't just be appearing in front of the camera in the 2017-2018 season, as stars like Biel and Kaling are producing their shows, too.

In addition to starring in the police drama Shades of Blue, Lopez has a new competition series premiering May 30 on NBC: World of Dance. "It was the perfect fit for me," she told Kennedy. "I started as a dancer."