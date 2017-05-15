NBCUniversal Upfront 2017: Red Carpet Arrivals

Jason Kennedy, Jennifer Lopez

E! News

The biggest stars in Hollywood hit the blue carpet at the NBCUniversal 2017 Upfront in New York City Monday.

E! News' Jason Kennedy and Sibley Scoles interviewed the hottest stars on television, including Kristen Bell, Jessica Biel, John Cena, Andy Cohen, Jenna Dewan Tatum, Mindy Kaling, Jennifer Lopez, Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia. The actors won't just be appearing in front of the camera in the 2017-2018 season, as stars like Biel and Kaling are producing their shows, too.

In addition to starring in the police drama Shades of Blue, Lopez has a new competition series premiering May 30 on NBC: World of Dance. "It was the perfect fit for me," she told Kennedy. "I started as a dancer."

Of course, Kennedy also had to ask about her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez. "We are very happy and just having a good time and don't put as much pressure I think as everyone else puts on it," she said with a laugh. "Look what you're doing to me right now!"

Biel, meanwhile, is excited for fans to watch USA's The Sinner. I's been 15 years since she was last on TV, playing Mary Camden in 7th Heaven. "It feels like just yesterday that we were still doing that," she admitted, "but also it feels like a whole lifetime has happened since that show."

Take a look at the rest of the blue carpet arrivals:

 

Kim Kardashian, The 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

Stephen Lovekin\/REX\/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian

"We literally landed at 4:30 in the morning," the star of E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians tells E! News' Jason Kennedy. "We got ready so fast...I can't believe we are awake right now."

Jennifer Lopez, The 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

John Nacion\/Startraksphoto.com

Jennifer Lopez

The World of Dance creator tells E! News' Jason Kennedy the NBC series "is the perfect fit for me."

Jessica Biel, The 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

Stephen Lovekin\/REX\/Shutterstock

Jessica Biel

The star of USA's The Sinner teases her character's "violent, spontaneous act" that sets the story into motion.

Mindy Kaling, The 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

Stephen Lovekin\/REX\/Shutterstock

Mindy Kaling

The actress returns to NBC with Champions, starring Andy Favreau and Anders Holm.

Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, The 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

Stephen Lovekin\/REX\/Shutterstock

Sterling K. Brown & Milo Ventimiglia

The actors returns as Randall Pearson and Jack Pearson, respectively, on Season 2 of NBC's This Is Us. "Three, four times a day, people are like, 'What's happening?'" Ventimiglia tells E! News' Jason Kennedy. "People just want to talk to me. I listen."

Kristen Bell, The 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

Stephen Lovekin\/REX\/Shutterstock

Kristen Bell

Bell is back for Season 2 of NBC's The Good Place. "I'm so excited to be back," she tells E! News' Sibley Scoles, "and the show is weirder than it was in the first season."

Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, The 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

Stephen Lovekin\/REX\/Shutterstock

Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman

The former Parks and Reaction stars are back with NBC's The Handmade Project. "The best thing about this job is the fact that we get to be on set together again," Poehler tells E! News' Jason Kennedy. "I've just been angling to try to find a way to work with Nick again, and we tricked NBC!"

Bethenny Frankel, The 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

Stephen Lovekin\/REX\/Shutterstock

Bethenny Frankel

The star of Bravo's The Real Housewives of New York City steps out solo.

Jennifer Hudson, The 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

John Nacion\/Startraksphoto.com

Jennifer Hudson

Say hello to the newest mentor of NBC's The Voice.

John Cena, Nikki Bella, The 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

Stephen Lovekin\/REX\/Shutterstock

John Cena & Nikki Bella

The couple—who appear on E!'s Total Bellas and Total Divas, in addition to USA's Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown—promise E! News' Sibley Scoles more "action, excitement and even romance."

Justin Hartley, The 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

Stephen Lovekin\/REX\/Shutterstock

Justin Hartley

The actor returns as Kevin Pearson on Season 2 of NBC's This Is Us. "This is a dream job for all of us," he tells E! News' Sibley Scoles.

Khloe Kardashian, The 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

Stephen Lovekin\/REX\/Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian

E!'s Revenge Body will be back for a second season.

Jenna Dewan, The 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

John Nacion\/Startraksphoto.com

Jenna Dewan-Tatum

"I went through host boot camp while filming," the World of Dance host tells E! News' Jason Kennedy. "I had three days."

Jaimie Alexander, The 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

John Nacion\/Startraksphoto.com

Jaimie Alexander

NBC's Blindspot was "on the bubble," but it'll be back. As for playing the tattooed lead, she tells E! News Jason Kennedy, "I'm pitching laser removal, but it's probably not going to happen!"

Mandy Moore, The 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

John Nacion\/Startraksphoto.com

Mandy Moore

The actress returns as Rebecca Pearson on Season 2 of NBC's This Is Us. "We're mind boggled at the last year and how everything has been unfolded," she tells E! News' Jason Kennedy.

Andy Cohen, The 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

Stephen Lovekin\/REX\/Shutterstock

Andy Cohen

The host of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen tells E! News he "can't wait" for the show to broadcast from L.A. next week. "It'll be our biggest shows ever."

Jason Kennedy, The 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

JOHN NACION\/startraksphoto.com

Jason Kennedy

E! News' main man is on the blue carpet with Sibley Scoles.

Sibley Scoles, The 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

JOHN NACION\/startraksphoto.com

Sibley Scoles

The E! News correspondent wows in white on the blue carpet.

Nicole Richie, The 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

John Nacion\/Startraksphoto.com

Nicole Richie

The actress will return as Portia for Season 2 of NBC's Great News.

America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, The 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

John Nacion\/Startraksphoto.com

America Ferrera & Ben Feldman

The actors will be back as Amy Dubanowski and Jonah Simms, respectively, when NBC's Superstore returns for Season 3. "First and foremost, it's funny," Ferrera tells E! News' Sibley Scoles. "Our writers are incredible."

Vanessa Lachey, The 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

John Nacion\/Startraksphoto.com

Vanessa Lachey

The actress will star in Universal Kids' Top Chef Junior. "Yes, it is a competition, but they're kids!" she tells E! News' Sibley Scoles, adding that she's there to "ask them all the right questions."

Ne-Yo, The 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

John Nacion\/Startraksphoto.com

Ne-Yo

The singer is a judge on NBC's World of Dance, premiering May 30.

Chrissy Metz, The 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

John Nacion\/Startraksphoto.com

Chrissy Metz

The actress returns as Kate Pearson on Season 2 of NBC's This Is Us.

Jennifer Beals, The 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

John Nacion\/Startraksphoto.com

Jennifer Beals

The actress returns as Christina Hart in Season 2 of NBC's Taken.

Anne Heche, Mike Vogel, The 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

John Nacion\/Startraksphoto.com

Anne Heche & Mike Vogel

The actor co-star in the new NBC series For God and Country.

Derek Hough, The 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

JOHN NACION\/startraksphoto.com

Derek Hough

Hough serves as a judge on NBC's World of Dance, premiering May 30. "These dancers are so amazing," he tells E! News' Jason Kennedy. "There have been times I have wanted to get up and dance with them because they are so inspiring."

Edie Falco, The 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

John Nacion\/Startraksphoto.com

Edie Falco

The actress stars as defense attorney Leslie Abramson in NBC's Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders.

Lindsey Vonn, The 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

John Nacion\/Startraksphoto.com

Lindsey Vonn

Think pink! The Olympian strikes a pose on the blue carpet.

Zuri Hall, The 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

John Nacion\/Startraksphoto.com

Zuri Hall

The E! News correspondent looks marvelous in maroon.

Reta, Mae Whitman, The 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

John Nacion\/Startraksphoto.com

Retta & Mae Whitman

The actresses co-star in the new NBC drama series Good Girls.

Taylor Kinney, The 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

JOHN NACION\/startraksphoto.com

Taylor Kinney

The actor will be back as Lt. Kelly Severide on Season 6 of NBC's Chicago Fire.

Matt Lanter, Malcolm Barrett, The 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

John Nacion\/Startraksphoto.com

Matt Lanter & Malcolm Barrett

Lanter and Barrett return as Wyatt Logan and Rufus Carlin, respectively, for a second season of NBC's Timeless—which was canceled and then re-added to the network's lineup last week. "It's pretty wild," Lanter tells E! News' Jason Kennedy.

Sarah Shahi, The 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

John Nacion\/Startraksphoto.com

Sarah Shahi

The actress stars in NBC's new series Reverie.

Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, The 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

JOHN NACION\/startraksphoto.com

Matt Iseman & Akbar Gbaja-Biamila

The American Ninja Warrior hosts hit the blue carpet. "We're loving it," Iseman tells E! News' Sibley Coles. "We're having a great time."

Alberto Guerra, The 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

John Nacion\/Startraksphoto.com

Alberto Guerra

The actor plays Mateo on Telemundo's Guerra de Idolos.

Carolina Miranda, The 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

John Nacion\/Startraksphoto.com

Carolina Miranda

The actress will return for a fourth season of Telemundo's Señora Acero.

S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, The 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

John Nacion\/Startraksphoto.com

S. Epatha Merkerson & Oliver Platt

The Chicago Med stars will be back for Season 3.

