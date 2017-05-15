American Idol made the big jump from Fox to ABC a year after its farewell season and Fox boss Dana Walden had plenty to say about the surprising revival.

In a conference call with press, Walden and Gary Newman addressed Fox's new fall schedule, the future of some MIA shows, including Scream Queens, and tackled the reality juggernaut in the room: American Idol's revival and big move.

"It's obviously a tough one for us. We love American Idol…Yes, it feels bad knowing its coming back on another network," Walden said.