Katy Perry is taking her act on the road.

The singer announced Monday that her new album is titled Witness; it will drop June 9 on Capitol Records and includes the singles "Chained to the Rhythm" with Skip Marley and "Bon Appétit" with Migos. "With Witness, Katy reflects on the changes in her own life and in the world around her, delivering songs that both challenge and inspire," a press release explains.

Perry also announced the dates for the North American leg of Witness: The Tour. Concert tickets will go on sale to general public May 22 at 10 a.m. A pre-sale begins May 18, at 9 a.m. through 12 p.m. local time. To get tickets, register trough's Ticketmaster Verified Fan program.

"Having just launched a new national advertising campaign with Katy, we're thrilled to extend our relationship to encompass the upcoming Witness Tour," said Jennifer Breithaupt, Global Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, Citi. "Citi card members will have exclusive access to pre-sale tickets for what promises to be one of the biggest and most memorable tours of the year."

Citi's Private Pass program begins May 18 at 12 p.m. and runs through May 20 at 10 p.m.

Each ticket purchase also includes a pre-order for Witness: The Album.

Here is the complete list of Witness tour dates: