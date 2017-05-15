Camila Cabello Announces Debut Solo Album With Heartfelt Message on Her ''Journey From Darkness Into Light''
Katy Perry is taking her act on the road.
The singer announced Monday that her new album is titled Witness; it will drop June 9 on Capitol Records and includes the singles "Chained to the Rhythm" with Skip Marley and "Bon Appétit" with Migos. "With Witness, Katy reflects on the changes in her own life and in the world around her, delivering songs that both challenge and inspire," a press release explains.
Perry also announced the dates for the North American leg of Witness: The Tour. Concert tickets will go on sale to general public May 22 at 10 a.m. A pre-sale begins May 18, at 9 a.m. through 12 p.m. local time. To get tickets, register trough's Ticketmaster Verified Fan program.
"Having just launched a new national advertising campaign with Katy, we're thrilled to extend our relationship to encompass the upcoming Witness Tour," said Jennifer Breithaupt, Global Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, Citi. "Citi card members will have exclusive access to pre-sale tickets for what promises to be one of the biggest and most memorable tours of the year."
Citi's Private Pass program begins May 18 at 12 p.m. and runs through May 20 at 10 p.m.
Each ticket purchase also includes a pre-order for Witness: The Album.
Here is the complete list of Witness tour dates:
9/7/17 — Columbus, OH at Schottenstein Center
9/9/17 — Montréal, QE at Bell Centre
9/12/17 — Toronto, ON at Air Canada Centre
9/18/17 — Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center
9/21/17 — Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
9/25/17 — Washington, DC at Verizon Center
9/29/17 — Boston, MA at TD Garden
10/2/17 — New York, NY at Madison Square Garden
10/3/17 — Uniondale, NY at NYCB Live!: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
10/8/17 — Newark, NJ at Prudential Center
10/11/17 — Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center
10/15/17 — Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena
10/16/17 — Louisville, KY at KFC Yum! Center
10/19/17 — Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena
10/22/17 — St. Louis, MO at Scottrade Center
10/24/17 — Chicago, IL at United Center
11/7/17 — Los Angeles, CA at STAPLES Center
11/14/17 — San Jose, CA at SAP Center at San Jose
11/24/17 — Salt Lake City, UT at Vivint Smart Home Arena
11/26/17 — Denver, CO at Pepsi Center
11/28/17 — Omaha, NE at CenturyLink Center
11/29/17 — Tulsa, OK at BOK Center
12/1/17 — St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center
12/2/17 — Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Arena
12/4/17 — Milwaukee, WI at BMO Harris Bradley Center
12/6/17 — Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena
12/9/17 — Indianapolis, IN at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
12/10/17 — Cleveland, OH at Quicken Loans Arena
12/12/17 — Atlanta, GA at Philips Arena
12/15/17 — Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena
12/17/17 — Orlando, FL at Amway Center
12/20/17 — Miami, FL at American Airlines Arena
1/5/18 — New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center
1/7/18 — Houston, TX at Toyota Center
1/10/18 — San Antonio, TX at AT&T Center
1/12/18 — Little Rock, AR at Verizon Arena
1/14/18 — Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center
1/19/18 — Phoenix, AZ at Gila River Arena
1/20/18 — Las Vegas, NV at T—Mobile Arena
1/31/18 — Sacramento, CA at Golden1 Center
2/2/18 — Portland, OR at Moda Center at Rose Quarter
2/3/18 — Tacoma, WA at Tacoma Dome
2/5/18 — Vancouver, BC at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Perry will be the musical guest on NBC's Saturday Night Live on the May 20 season finale.