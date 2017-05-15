Katy Perry Announces Witness Album and 2017—2018 Tour Dates

Katy Perry is taking her act on the road.

The singer announced Monday that her new album is titled Witness; it will drop June 9 on Capitol Records and includes the singles "Chained to the Rhythm" with Skip Marley and "Bon Appétit" with Migos. "With Witness, Katy reflects on the changes in her own life and in the world around her, delivering songs that both challenge and inspire," a press release explains.

Perry also announced the dates for the North American leg of Witness: The Tour. Concert tickets will go on sale to general public May 22 at 10 a.m. A pre-sale begins May 18, at 9 a.m. through 12 p.m. local time. To get tickets, register trough's Ticketmaster Verified Fan program.

"Having just launched a new national advertising campaign with Katy, we're thrilled to extend our relationship to encompass the upcoming Witness Tour," said Jennifer Breithaupt, Global Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, Citi. "Citi card members will have exclusive access to pre-sale tickets for what promises to be one of the biggest and most memorable tours of the year."

Citi's Private Pass program begins May 18 at 12 p.m. and runs through May 20 at 10 p.m.

Each ticket purchase also includes a pre-order for Witness: The Album.

Here is the complete list of Witness tour dates:

9/7/17 — Columbus, OH at Schottenstein Center

9/9/17 — Montréal, QE at Bell Centre

9/12/17 — Toronto, ON at Air Canada Centre

9/18/17 — Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center

9/21/17 — Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

9/25/17 — Washington, DC at Verizon Center

9/29/17 — Boston, MA at TD Garden

10/2/17 — New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

10/3/17 — Uniondale, NY at NYCB Live!: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

10/8/17 — Newark, NJ at Prudential Center

10/11/17 — Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center

10/15/17 — Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

10/16/17 — Louisville, KY at KFC Yum! Center

10/19/17 — Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena

10/22/17 — St. Louis, MO at Scottrade Center

10/24/17 — Chicago, IL at United Center

11/7/17 — Los Angeles, CA at STAPLES Center

11/14/17 — San Jose, CA at SAP Center at San Jose

11/24/17 — Salt Lake City, UT at Vivint Smart Home Arena

11/26/17 — Denver, CO at Pepsi Center

11/28/17 — Omaha, NE at CenturyLink Center

11/29/17 — Tulsa, OK at BOK Center

12/1/17 — St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center

12/2/17 — Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Arena

12/4/17 — Milwaukee, WI at BMO Harris Bradley Center

12/6/17 — Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena

12/9/17 — Indianapolis, IN at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

12/10/17 — Cleveland, OH at Quicken Loans Arena

12/12/17 — Atlanta, GA at Philips Arena

12/15/17 — Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena

12/17/17 — Orlando, FL at Amway Center

12/20/17 — Miami, FL at American Airlines Arena

1/5/18 — New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center

1/7/18 — Houston, TX at Toyota Center

1/10/18 — San Antonio, TX at AT&T Center

1/12/18 — Little Rock, AR at Verizon Arena

1/14/18 — Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center

1/19/18 — Phoenix, AZ at Gila River Arena

1/20/18 — Las Vegas, NV at T—Mobile Arena

1/31/18 — Sacramento, CA at Golden1 Center

2/2/18 — Portland, OR at Moda Center at Rose Quarter

2/3/18 — Tacoma, WA at Tacoma Dome

2/5/18 — Vancouver, BC at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Perry will be the musical guest on NBC's Saturday Night Live on the May 20 season finale.

