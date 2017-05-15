"You know, I prided myself in my career to be prepared at all games. Any time I'm unprepared, it makes me uncomfortable. I'm unprepared. From everything people have told me, just do it and see what happens. People can give you advice, but until you're in it, you never really know what to expect," the athlete told the reporter. "I'm excited, but at the same time, I'm nervous."

Derek, 42, and Hannah, 27, tied the knot in July 2016 after five years of dating.

Hannah announced her pregnancy in February in Derek's online magazine, The Players' Tribune. At the time, the Project Runway Juniors host said, "He already has a name in mind—he's set on it. (We'll see.) He'll say when he calls me during the day: 'So, how are you and so-and-so doing?' 'That's not the name yet, sweetie.' Whatever her name is, I know she'll run circles around him."