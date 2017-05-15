Harry Styles "Never Felt the Need" to Define His Sexuality

Harry Styles has nothing to hide.

In an interview published late Sunday night, Bizarre's Dan Wootton asked Styles about sexuality in pop music and referenced Miley Cyrus, who came out as pansexual several years ago. "Being in a creative field, it's important to be progressive. People doing stuff like that is great. It's weird for me—everyone should just be who they want to be," the "Sign of the Times" singer replied. "It's tough to justify somebody having to answer to someone else about stuff like that."

The 23-year-old singer added that he "never felt the need" to define his own sexual orientation. In fact, he said, "I don't feel like it's something I've ever felt like I have to explain about myself."

(In 2013, Styles shot down rumors that he is bisexual.)