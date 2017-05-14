Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders Trailer Promises to Finally Tell the True Story

Law & Order is taking on a new task this fall with its True Crime spinoff, and its first trailer is here!

Edie Falco stars as defense attorney Leslie Abramson in Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, which is debuting this fall on NBC. Based on this first look, it's going to be grisly. 

The eight episode anthology series follows the trial of Lyle and Erik Menendez. The brothers were convicted in the 1996 murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez after a mistrial and two deadlocked juries, but along the way, Abramson, who represented Erik, became well known for her insistence that the brothers killed their parents after years of sexual and emotional abuse by their father. It appears that's the story this anthology is focusing on. 

The Menendez brothers are all the rage on TV lately, thanks to an ABC special, an HLN special, and the upcoming Lifetime movie called Menendez: Blood Brothers starring Courtney Love, Nico Tortorella, Myko Olivier, and Benito Martinez. 

The only other known cast member for NBC's take on the crime is Gus Halper as Erik Menendez. 

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders will air Thursdays this fall on NBC. 

