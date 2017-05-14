Law & Order is taking on a new task this fall with its True Crime spinoff, and its first trailer is here!

Edie Falco stars as defense attorney Leslie Abramson in Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, which is debuting this fall on NBC. Based on this first look, it's going to be grisly.

The eight episode anthology series follows the trial of Lyle and Erik Menendez. The brothers were convicted in the 1996 murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez after a mistrial and two deadlocked juries, but along the way, Abramson, who represented Erik, became well known for her insistence that the brothers killed their parents after years of sexual and emotional abuse by their father. It appears that's the story this anthology is focusing on.