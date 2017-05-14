Ladies and gents, meet your new Miss USA!

Miss District of Columbia Kára McCullough was crowned Miss USA 2017 on Sunday night. Competing against 50 other women, Kára wowed the judges with her beauty, bikini, talents and intelligence at the annual beauty pageant broadcast live from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

While there was plenty to celebrate in the final moments, the final three ladies went through several big tasks before a winner was crowned, but Kara was the one who walked away with the crown.

Miss Minnesota Meredith Gould was the second runner-up and fan favorite Miss New Jersey Chhavi Verg was runner-up for the title.

In the Final Question round, the final three woman were each asked, "What do you consider feminism to be?"