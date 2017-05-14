Camila Cabello is carving out her own path.

The former Fifth Harmony songstress announced her debut solo album, The Hurting The Healing The Loving, in a lengthy message shared to Instagram on Sunday. Fans can expect Camila's first track from the forthcoming project to drop May 19, which the pop artist explained is extremely personal.

Cabello, 20, described the album as "the story of my journey from darkness into light, from a time when i was lost to a time when i found myself again. The story behind the album starts with the second song that you'll hear called 'I Have Questions,' which I started writing in a hotel bathroom on tour a little over a year ago."

"I was completely broken during that time, I was in the kind of pain that's uncomfortable to talk about, and it was the kind of chapter you never want to read out loud," she wrote. "I couldn't write another song for 6 months because writing meant i had to feel everything, and I wasn't ready to do that yet."