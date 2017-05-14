Travis Scott Arrested for Inciting a Riot and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor After Arkansas Concert
Camila Cabello is carving out her own path.
The former Fifth Harmony songstress announced her debut solo album, The Hurting The Healing The Loving, in a lengthy message shared to Instagram on Sunday. Fans can expect Camila's first track from the forthcoming project to drop May 19, which the pop artist explained is extremely personal.
Cabello, 20, described the album as "the story of my journey from darkness into light, from a time when i was lost to a time when i found myself again. The story behind the album starts with the second song that you'll hear called 'I Have Questions,' which I started writing in a hotel bathroom on tour a little over a year ago."
"I was completely broken during that time, I was in the kind of pain that's uncomfortable to talk about, and it was the kind of chapter you never want to read out loud," she wrote. "I couldn't write another song for 6 months because writing meant i had to feel everything, and I wasn't ready to do that yet."
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Camila added, "So when i graduated from hotel bathrooms to studios to make my first album, i was making music about everything BUT what i was going through, it was like a secret burning on my tongue and for some reason i could not get myself to say it."
The "Bad Things" singer announced her exit from the award-winning girl group in December 2016. Since then, she's already reclaimed her status as a solo artist across multiple performances.
Her announcement continued in separate post, "..till one day I just could not run anymore. I pulled up the lyrics from the year before, and 'I have questions' was written. After that I wrote a sad song everyday, everything I wanted to say, every lyric on my phone, I said everything until I got tired of writing about it. until i was sick of the sad songs!!!!! as I got happier and happier, I realized the songs were getting happier and happier. and I realized I wasn't making music just to make an album anymore, I was making this music to heal. It wasn't until I had made enough songs to listen back to and realized i could hear myself coming back through these songs."
"I didn't write it with the intention of delivering a message, but i realized the message was in the hurting, the healing, and the loving," she wrote. "I might have thought the hurting was my enemy before, but she became the best listener... I might have thought I was too impatient for the healing, and it did feel like sometimes she was taking forever, but I realized it made me appreciate her so much more when she arrived. and the loving, I wouldn't have known how beautiful she was if I couldn't miss her all that time."
In her last post, Camila shared, "to the hurting, thank you for teaching me that even if at night you take me into the deepest depths of the ocean, I will still wake in the morning.
to the healing, thank you for the tears. When they finally came, they tasted like God. To the loving, you are even more beautiful than i remember."
Are you excited for Camila's new music? Sound off in the comments!