Justin Timberlake is giving thanks for the most important woman in his life.

The "Can't Stop This Feeling" singer shared a lengthy message to wife Jessica Biel to Instagram on Sunday afternoon, marking the actress's third Mother's Day celebration with son Silas Randall.

"I marvel at you," Justin captioned a rare photo of their little boy and Biel walking along the beach. "It's so hard to put into words EVERYTHING a Mother does. And, you do it with such grace. Thank you for giving me the greatest gift and continuing to show him what it means to be a good person in the world."