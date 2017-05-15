Will. Grace. Karen. Jack. The gang's all back where they belong: On NBC Thursdays and your first look is below.

NBC revealed the Will & Grace trailer (music video?) at their 2017 Upfront presentation and had the cast appear on stage to finish out "As If We Never Said Goodbye" from Sunset Boulevard. In the video presentation below, Debra Messing seems to need convincing to return to her famous role. Eric McCormack has something up his sleeve—a tour of the beloved set. What's Messing's problem? She's scared.

Messing, McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally filmed a secret reunion for an election PSA with the original creators and sparked full on revival rumors…that ultimately came true.