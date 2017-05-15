Will. Grace. Karen. Jack. The gang's all back where they belong: On NBC Thursdays and your first look is below.
NBC revealed the Will & Grace trailer (music video?) at their 2017 Upfront presentation and had the cast appear on stage to finish out "As If We Never Said Goodbye" from Sunset Boulevard. In the video presentation below, Debra Messing seems to need convincing to return to her famous role. Eric McCormack has something up his sleeve—a tour of the beloved set. What's Messing's problem? She's scared.
Messing, McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally filmed a secret reunion for an election PSA with the original creators and sparked full on revival rumors…that ultimately came true.
"We're thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and most defining comedies in NBC history is coming back," NBC's Robert Greenblatt said in a statement when the revival was announced. "This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary— all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture — is coming back where it belongs."
Max Mutchnick, David Kohan and legendary director James Burrows are executive producers on the show.
Will & Grace kicks off Thursdays on NBC followed by Great News, This Is Us and Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Brothers.
"I mean, never in a million years had I thought it was possible except for maybe like in 30 years doing a geriatric Will & Grace, but I'm really happy," Messing recently told E! News about the revival.
The 12-episode revival kicks off this fall on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)