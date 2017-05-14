WAGS Miami Stars Ashley Nicole Roberts Marries Philip Wheeler

He put a ring on it!

WAGS Miami star Ashley Nicole Roberts has married her fiancé, Atlanta Falcons linebacker Philip Wheeler, in a beachside wedding on the Caribbean island of Curaçao on Sunday, E! News has learned.

A source tells E! News, "At 6:36 the couple finished their vows. The pastor pronounced them husband and wife. Sealed with a long and sexy kiss."

The two, who got engaged on a November 2016 episode of their E! show, reportedly said their "I do's" in front of 100 guests, reports Us Weekly.

"I really wanted to pick a place that no one I knew had been before … so it would be an experience not just for me and Phil, but for everyone," Roberts told the publication about the beach-glam wedding.

"The island is close to Aruba, but closer to Venezuela and South America and it’s only a two-hour flight from Miami. It was perfect."