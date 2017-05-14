WAGS Miami Stars Ashley Nicole Roberts Marries Philip Wheeler

He put a ring on it!
WAGS Miami star Ashley Nicole Roberts has married her fiancé, Atlanta Falcons linebacker Philip Wheeler, in a beachside wedding on the Caribbean island of Curaçao on Sunday, E! News has learned.
A source tells E! News, "At 6:36 the couple finished their vows. The pastor pronounced them husband and wife. Sealed with a long and sexy kiss."
The two, who got engaged on a November 2016 episode of their E! show, reportedly said their "I do's" in front of 100 guests, reports Us Weekly.
"I really wanted to pick a place that no one I knew had been before … so it would be an experience not just for me and Phil, but for everyone," Roberts told the publication about the beach-glam wedding.
"The island is close to Aruba, but closer to Venezuela and South America and it’s only a two-hour flight from Miami. It was perfect."
The site also reports that the beauty donned two dresses for her big day, a Milady-designed mermaid gown for the ceremony, and then changed into a Lena Bernisha-designed dress with a detachable train for the reception.
"I wanted to be able to dance the night away," Roberts said.
The linebacker proposed to the model and army captain's after a romantic dinner at the Villa Casa Casuarina (aka the Versace Mansion). He escorted his ladylove to the pool and pretended to tie his shoe before getting down on one knee and surprising her with a dazzling, $100K pear-shaped rock.
At the time, Ashley gushed about her main man: "Phil, he's just such an amazing person. I feel so blessed to find somebody like that. I thank god every day for bringing him to me."
Season 2 of WAGS Miami premieres on June 29.