Is this the cutest or what?
Orlando Bloom gave his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, who is engaged to Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, some serious props on Mother's Day.
The Brit posted an Instagram of his 6-year-old son, Flynn Bloom, when he saw an ad featuring his model mom while in China. Of course, he did what any son of a celeb would do—he hugged it!
Along with the adorbs photo, Orly wrote, "Came across this billboard in China while he was visiting me on set he loves his mum and what's not to love—she's a wonderful mother a great friend and co parent so blessed and grateful @mirandakerr #happymothersday."
Despite their split in 2013, the 33-year-old mom and Bloom appear to be doing a great job at co-parenting their son together. Kerr and the actor first met in 2007, were wed in 2010 and announced their separation in 2013.
After the couple moved on, Kerr met Spiegel at a work-related Louis Vuitton dinner party in New York back in 2014, and the two began dating in June of 2015. They made their red carpet debut at a pre-2016 Grammy Awards in February 2016 and finally made things Instagram official the following month.
Last July, the Australian supermodel announced that she had accepted the tech billionaire's proposal by flashing a giant engagement ring on Instagram.
E! News previously reported that the Lord of the Rings actor was "happy" for Kerr and her new man. Our source said, "Orlando knows that Evan treats Flynn well so that's all that matters to him." Another insider also told E! News that Spiegel "gets along with Flynn really well."
Looks like everyone's getting along really well!