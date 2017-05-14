Is this the cutest or what?

Orlando Bloom gave his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, who is engaged to Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, some serious props on Mother's Day.

The Brit posted an Instagram of his 6-year-old son, Flynn Bloom, when he saw an ad featuring his model mom while in China. Of course, he did what any son of a celeb would do—he hugged it!

Along with the adorbs photo, Orly wrote, "Came across this billboard in China while he was visiting me on set he loves his mum and what's not to love—she's a wonderful mother a great friend and co parent so blessed and grateful @mirandakerr #happymothersday."