Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko Parrish Expecting Their First Child Together

She's having a baby!

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish took to Instagram on Mother's Day to announce that they were expecting their first baby together.

The funny family man posted a series of photos announcing the good news to his 51.8 million followers earlier today.

In one pic of the happy couple, the Central Intelligence actor wrote, "Celebrating Mother's Day with my beautiful wife. We are laughing at the fact that this time next year we will be celebrating her 1st actual Mother's Day. #Harts #Blessed."