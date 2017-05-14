Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko Parrish Expecting Their First Child Together

She's having a baby!
Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish took to Instagram on Mother's Day to announce that they were expecting their first baby together.
The funny family man posted a series of photos announcing the good news to his 51.8 million followers earlier today.
In one pic of the happy couple, the Central Intelligence actor wrote, "Celebrating Mother's Day with my beautiful wife. We are laughing at the fact that this time next year we will be celebrating her 1st actual Mother's Day. #Harts #Blessed."
In another photo, the king of comedy let fans in on the fact that the newlyweds were having a baby boy. The actor also shared a photo of Parrish's ultra sound.
In October 2016, Hart refuted claims that he and his wife were getting ready to welcome their first child.
"She's not pregnant. We're not expecting. When we do, we'll know and you'll probably hear from me several months after," he explained. "You'll probably be able to tell because she'll be showing, but when that does happen I won't be public about it off the bat."
A few months later, sounds like he's changing his tune!
Hart and Parrish tied the knot in a romantic Santa Barbara, Calif., ceremony in August 2016. His two kids, Hendrix Hart and Heaven Hart, from a previous relationship were by their dad's side during the ceremony.
Congrats to the growing family!