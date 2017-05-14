Steve Irwin's memory lives on through that of his family.

E! News spoke to the late wildlife expert's wife Terri Irwin at last night's Steve Irwin Gala Dinner in Los Angeles, where she reflected on life as a single mom to Bindi Irwin and Robert Irwin and her hopes to welcome a third child prior to his death in 2006.

"I think the secret is love at first sight," Terri shared when asked about parenting tips. "Some people don't believe in it, and then you have a baby and fall in love with this person the way you never knew you could love somebody."

She then reflected, "Steve said to me how excited he was when Bindi was born. He said, ‘Do you think we could have a boy?' And then Robert was born, and they're perfect. They're easy kids; they're wonderful to me; they're such a help."