Steve Irwin's memory lives on through that of his family.
E! News spoke to the late wildlife expert's wife Terri Irwin at last night's Steve Irwin Gala Dinner in Los Angeles, where she reflected on life as a single mom to Bindi Irwin and Robert Irwin and her hopes to welcome a third child prior to his death in 2006.
"I think the secret is love at first sight," Terri shared when asked about parenting tips. "Some people don't believe in it, and then you have a baby and fall in love with this person the way you never knew you could love somebody."
She then reflected, "Steve said to me how excited he was when Bindi was born. He said, ‘Do you think we could have a boy?' And then Robert was born, and they're perfect. They're easy kids; they're wonderful to me; they're such a help."
"I said to Steve," Terri added, "‘Let's have a third.' And he said, ‘You have a girl and you have a boy. What are you hoping for?'"
And while the longtime couple would never go on to expand their family, the Irwin kids have dedicated their lives to preserving their father's mission and legacy.
Bindi, 18, explained what motivates her to continue his work: "This evening is so special to me, being with my beautiful family and our family of wildlife warriors. It's such an honor to see so many people joining us… As human beings we really have to find peace and happiness and light within ourselves to be able to make a positive change in the world."
Her proud mama agreed, expanding, "When we lost Steve it was a real crossroads of deciding if you're just going to curl up in the corner or try to do something even bigger and better. The only way to honor Steve and his legacy and everything he lived for was to try to continue his work and expand on it."
