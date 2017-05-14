Causin' trouble wherever he goes...

E! News has learned that rapper Travis Scott was arrested on May 3 after his performance at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers, Arkansas.

The Rogers Police Department told E! News that the music man, whose real name is Jacques Webster, encouraged people to rush the stage during his concert and bypass the security protocols ensuring concert-goer safety. According to the authorities, several people were injured during the chaos, including an employee from the security company hired to help monitor and control the crowd, and a member of the police department.

After the concert, Webster was immediately transported to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, where he was charged with inciting a riot, disorderly conduct and endangering the welfare of a minor. He was released later that night without bail.

Interestingly enough, the hashtag #FreeTravisScott is trending on social media—even though the 25-year-old is very much a free man.