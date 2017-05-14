As for what brought one half of 1D back together, our source explains it's Liam and Niall's bond that hasn't wavered since the boy band went their separate ways.

"While Liam wanted to tease his new music coming up, he really wanted to support Niall," the source shares. "You can tell they have remained good friends."

Niall sent the One Direction fandom into a tizzy when he tweeted an adorable message and snapshot of the duo enjoying a moment. "Great to see Payno today," he wrote. "Here I am being christened with ' the chain.' Missed ya buddie"

Shortly after Zayn Malik exited from the group in 2015, One Direction announced they'd be taking an extended break to pursue individual projects. And while they've yet to officially disband, the guys have offered little indication that an official reunion is in the works.

This Liam and Niall get-together definitely gives us hope!