The boys are back in town!
One Direction singer Liam Payne stepped out Saturday night in Los Angeles to support bandmate Niall Horan's solo gig at 102.7 KIIS-FM's Wango Tango, and their reunion will give you all the feels. An eyewitness tells E! News the tightknit pair met up backstage, running toward each other with open arms and a warm embrace.
Total feels, right?!
Payne, who is gearing up to release his own single, watched Horan's set from a suite and sang along to his buddy's latest hit, "Slow Hands." Later in the night, Liam was spotted singing and grooving along to Maroon 5 before helping introduce Zedd.
As for what brought one half of 1D back together, our source explains it's Liam and Niall's bond that hasn't wavered since the boy band went their separate ways.
"While Liam wanted to tease his new music coming up, he really wanted to support Niall," the source shares. "You can tell they have remained good friends."
Niall sent the One Direction fandom into a tizzy when he tweeted an adorable message and snapshot of the duo enjoying a moment. "Great to see Payno today," he wrote. "Here I am being christened with ' the chain.' Missed ya buddie"
Shortly after Zayn Malik exited from the group in 2015, One Direction announced they'd be taking an extended break to pursue individual projects. And while they've yet to officially disband, the guys have offered little indication that an official reunion is in the works.
This Liam and Niall get-together definitely gives us hope!
—Reporting by Mike Vulpo