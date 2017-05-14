Sunday marks the first Mother's Day since Carrie Fisher passed away and her daughter Billie Lourd, the actress' only child, paid a special tribute to her online.

The 24-year-old Scream Queens star posted on her Instagram page Sunday a photo showing her as a child, sitting on her mother's lap inside a train, writing, "❤."

Carrie, best known for playing Princess Leia in Star Wars, died at age 60 in December after suffering a cardiac event on a plane. Her mother and Singin' in the Rain star Debbie Reynolds, passed away a day later after suffering a stroke.