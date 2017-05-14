Billie Lourd Pays Tribute to Carrie Fisher on Her First Mother's Day Without Her

Sunday marks the first Mother's Day since Carrie Fisher passed away and her daughter Billie Lourd, the actress' only child, paid a special tribute to her online.

The 24-year-old Scream Queens star posted on her Instagram page Sunday a photo showing her as a child, sitting on her mother's lap inside a train, writing, "❤."

Carrie, best known for playing Princess Leia in Star Wars, died at age 60 in December after suffering a cardiac event on a plane. Her mother and Singin' in the Rain star Debbie Reynolds, passed away a day later after suffering a stroke.

Billie has leaned on her dad, her friends and boyfriend and co-star Taylor Lautner for support following the actress' sudden and tragic deaths and has occasionally paid tribute to her mom and grandmother on Instagram. Last month, Billie shared a throwback photo of Debbie, who she called Abadaba, on what would have been her 85th birthday.

The actresses were laid to rest during a joint funeral in Hollywood in January.

Carrie's brother Todd Fisher paid tribute to them both at a public event that celebrated their lives and featured a guest appearance by R2-D2.

 Fisher called the public memorial a final "sendoff" to Carrie and Debbie.

"There are words that are unspoken between any of us," he told E! News. "We had a very strong love and so there are no goodbyes. We shall all meet again."

