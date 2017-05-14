Sunday marks the first Mother's Day since Carrie Fisher passed away and her daughter Billie Lourd, the actress' only child, paid a special tribute to her online.
The 24-year-old Scream Queens star posted on her Instagram page Sunday a photo showing her as a child, sitting on her mother's lap inside a train, writing, "❤."
Carrie, best known for playing Princess Leia in Star Wars, died at age 60 in December after suffering a cardiac event on a plane. Her mother and Singin' in the Rain star Debbie Reynolds, passed away a day later after suffering a stroke.
Billie has leaned on her dad, her friends and boyfriend and co-star Taylor Lautner for support following the actress' sudden and tragic deaths and has occasionally paid tribute to her mom and grandmother on Instagram. Last month, Billie shared a throwback photo of Debbie, who she called Abadaba, on what would have been her 85th birthday.
The actresses were laid to rest during a joint funeral in Hollywood in January.
Carrie's brother Todd Fisher paid tribute to them both at a public event that celebrated their lives and featured a guest appearance by R2-D2.
Fisher called the public memorial a final "sendoff" to Carrie and Debbie.
"There are words that are unspoken between any of us," he told E! News. "We had a very strong love and so there are no goodbyes. We shall all meet again."