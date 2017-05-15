As for 24: Legacy, that remains in question. "We were so happy with the creative on that show. We think Corey Hawkins did a great job…As you probably know Corey is on Broadway right now…So his scheduled really wouldn't allow us to consider the show for the fall," Newman said, but made it clear the show is still "very much in the mix."

While The X-Files is returning midseason, more Prison Break isn't in the cards yet.

"We would definitely consider doing more episodes of Prison Break…I know they're thinking about it," Walden said. "It's definitely not something we want to do every season, we want to make it special."