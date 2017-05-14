JetBlue Kicks Family Off Plane Over...Cake?

A New Jersey man says he and his family were kicked off a JetBlue flight in New York over a birthday cake, marking the latest in a series of recent controversial incidents involving passengers on a variety of airlines.

An airline spokesperson said they refused to remove their items by request of the crew members and then "cursed and yelled" at them.

Minta Burke and husband Cameron Burke were flying with their two children to Las Vegas for a surprise trip earlier this month and had brought with them a buttercream birthday cake for her 40th birthday, The New York Daily News reported. They said they stored it in an overhead bin. Cameron told the outlet a flight attendant told him to store it under the seat in front of him instead and that he complied. He said another flight attendant then got into an argument with the first one.

"You know, you could see the gestures—then she was pointing to her, 'Did you tell him he couldn't put anything in the overhead compartment?'" Cameron told WABC-TV. "I had approached them, and I said everything was fine, and she said, 'Sir, this does not involve you.' When she told me I had been non-compliant, then I said 'Ma'am, had you been drinking?' because her behavior was not normal."