Surprise!
Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak are married, a rep for the Emmy-winning star of The Big Bang Theory confirmed to People Sunday. The two tied the knot at the Rainbow Room in New York City, Page Six reported.
Parsons and Spiewak had also sparked engagement rumors in 2014.
Last November, he and Spiewak, a graphic designer, celebrated 14 years together.
"I met this guy (the one with the mic) 14 years ago today and it was the best thing that ever happened to me, no contest," Parson said on Instagram at the time. "One of his greatest gifts to me is that he no longer takes me to sing karaoke. Also, I believe this was a selfie with an actual camera, as our phones couldn't do that back then hahaha!"
Parsons told James Lipton on Inside the Actors Studio in 2015 that he and his partner met on a blind date in 2002 at a karaoke bar. The first song the actor sang was "I Found Someone."
Parsons' sexuality was revealed publicly in a 2012 New York Times article, which stated he was gay and in a 10-year relationship.
"I never had a coming out piece, I just didn't mention it," Parsons told Lipton. "I took Todd with me to events…and then finally one day while working on Harvey I did a piece with Patrick Healy for The New York Times and he just point-blank asked, ‘Was working on The Normal Heart meaningful to you as a gay man?' And I was like, ‘Well, yeah. Yeah.' And what a wonderful…I can't tell you what a wonderful thing that was, what a gift he gave me with one question. It was suddenly out there and official."