Surprise!

Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak are married, a rep for the Emmy-winning star of The Big Bang Theory confirmed to People Sunday. The two tied the knot at the Rainbow Room in New York City, Page Six reported.

Parsons and Spiewak had also sparked engagement rumors in 2014.

Last November, he and Spiewak, a graphic designer, celebrated 14 years together.

"I met this guy (the one with the mic) 14 years ago today and it was the best thing that ever happened to me, no contest," Parson said on Instagram at the time. "One of his greatest gifts to me is that he no longer takes me to sing karaoke. Also, I believe this was a selfie with an actual camera, as our phones couldn't do that back then hahaha!"