Katy Perry has officially signed on to the American Idol revival on ABC as its first judge.
"I am honored and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories," Perry said in a statement. "I'm always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough—from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music.
And Perry all but confirmed the Idol rumors when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday.
"Idol is coming back," Ellen DeGeneres, a former Idol judge, said, which Perry responded to with a simple nod. "Supposedly, you're going to be the first announcement that you're going to be a judge on the new American Idol."
"Judge not lest ye be judged," Perry retorted, citing a Bible verse. "But, they didn't say anything about constructive criticism and I'm good at that."
Buchan/REX/Shutterstock
SO thrilled @ABCNetwork is bringing back @AmericanIdol, and I?m bringing it back to the ?MUSIC? ? you at auditions? pic.twitter.com/E0DGe3pVcY— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 16, 2017
"American Idol on ABC...that has a nice ring to it," Ben Sherwood, co-chairman, Disney Media Networks and president, Disney|ABC, said in a statement. "Idol is an entertainment icon, and now it will air where it belongs, in ABC's lineup of addictive fan favorites alongside Dancing with the Stars and The Bachelor. America, get ready for the return of a bigger, bolder and better-than-ever Idol."
Idol's other judges have yet to be announced, but original judge Simon Cowell, who is now on America's Got Talent's panel, confirmed he was asked to return and declined, while Kelly Clarkson is set to become a coach on The Voice's 14th season after she was pursued by Idol's producers.
As for Abdul, she told E! News she thinks ABC is a "great home" for the show, but has "no idea" if she will return as a judge.
American Idol will debut on ABC in 2018.