The network made the big announcement at its Upfront presentation in New York City on Tuesday.



The pop star teased a major announcement was coming when she confirmed a Times Square billboard featuring an eye illustration was one of her ads. When a fan on Twitter asked if it was about her album or a single, Perry responded, "guess again." Hm...what's the first syllable in Idol?

And Perry all but confirmed the Idol rumors when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday.

"Idol is coming back," Ellen DeGeneres, a former Idol judge, said, which Perry responded to with a simple nod. "Supposedly, you're going to be the first announcement that you're going to be a judge on the new American Idol."

"Judge not lest ye be judged," Perry retorted, citing a Bible verse. "But, they didn't say anything about constructive criticism and I'm good at that."