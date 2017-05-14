Heidi Montag is "so excited" to celebrate Mother's Day for the first time as a mom-to-be.
The 30-year-old is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with husband and fellow ex-co-star Spencer Pratt. Montag posted on her Instagram page Sunday a photo of her showcasing her baby bump while standing amid a backdrop of a bridge over a river, taken last week.
"Happymothersday ! So excited to celebrate my first Mother's Day! #blessed Thank you to all you beautiful amazing moms for your endless love and dedication ♥ missing my mommy!"
Montag is one of three former stars of The Hills who is celebrating Mother's Day for the first time as a mom-to-be—Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port are also pregnant with their first babies.
Jerod Harris/Getty Images for AMC Networks
Montag recently began a podcast titled Prego Pod. On her first episode, released last week, she revealed she is almost 17 weeks along in her pregnancy—her second trimester—and is "so excited" that she and Pratt are having a boy.
"I really wanted a boy," she said. "I don't know why. But I just had it in my heart to have a boy for our first child."
"It's gonna be so fun watching Spencer do jiu-jitsu and soccer and all the other bonding time and just having this little cute boy run around our house with our dogs," she added.
Montag said it took her a "really long time" to convince Pratt to have a baby. She said the two have not picked out a name yet.
Montag also discussed her pregnancy weight, saying she has gained 12 pounds so far.
"I'm way above the weight scale where I'm supposed to be," she said.
Montag also talked about how she can't wait to feel her baby kick and also discussed her hopes for motherhood.
"I don't want to be this anxious, worried, stressed-out mom," she said. "I just want to be like a calm, cool, loving mom, like my mom was."
"I just can't wait and it's so exciting like when I start talking to my baby and having prayer time, which I do every morning, I literally just start crying," Montag said. "I mean, I am just so emotional and overwhelmed and so excited to be a mom. This is my biggest dream, besides obviously being married to my husband, that I'm so excited and to have this family and this next chapter of life is thrilling and it's happening.
Montag also talked about her Mother's Day plans; She said she and Pratt plan to have brunch and go on a hike.