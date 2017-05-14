Heidi Montag is "so excited" to celebrate Mother's Day for the first time as a mom-to-be.

The 30-year-old is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with husband and fellow ex-co-star Spencer Pratt. Montag posted on her Instagram page Sunday a photo of her showcasing her baby bump while standing amid a backdrop of a bridge over a river, taken last week.

"Happymothersday ! So excited to celebrate my first Mother's Day! #blessed Thank you to all you beautiful amazing moms for your endless love and dedication ♥ missing my mommy!"

Montag is one of three former stars of The Hills who is celebrating Mother's Day for the first time as a mom-to-be—Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port are also pregnant with their first babies.