Christian Serratos, who plays Rosita on The Walking Dead, made a special announcement on Mother's Day 2017 Sunday.

The 26-year-old actress posted a photo of her giving skin-to-skin contact with her newborn baby—that's right, she is now a mom! Serratos' rep had confirmed more than two months ago that the actress, who is dating New Politics singer David Boyd, was pregnant with her first child.

Serrratos did not offer much details about the baby, who has dark brown hair like mom, simply writing, "Happy Mother's Day from little W and me!"

But her sweet photo definitely speaks for itself.