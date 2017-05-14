Dan + Shay Singer Dan Smyers Weds Abby Law

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Dan Smyers Instagram

Instagram

Congrats to Dan Smyers and Abby Law!

The singer from country music duo Dan + Shay and his girlfriend Abby Law tied the knot in Nashville, their rep told People Saturday night.

Their dogs Chief, Joy and Ghost, dressed in tuxes and a coordinating dress, were part of their wedding party.

"They are the most important bridesmaid and groomsmen," Smyers told the outlet.

He had proposed to Law during a vacation in Hawaii last November. 

Photos

Celeb Wedding Dresses

#OBSESSED

A post shared by Dan Smyers (@dansmyers) on

"There are few words to fully convey this feeling of complete happiness," Abby wrote at the time, alongside a photo of her smooching her fiancé. "Daniel Smyers, knowing and loving you has been the most rewarding part of my life thus far and continuing our journey together as your wife will be an honor. I love you so much my heart could explode!!! Y'all WE'RE ENGAGED!!!!!"

Smyers wrote on his own Instagram page, "We're gonna save all the animals together, FOREVER. I love you, @abbydlaw!"

My boys ??

A post shared by hannah.billingsley (@hannah.billingsley) on

Got this guy in his Sunday best ?? #LookOutLadies #AsherJamesMooney

A post shared by hannah.billingsley (@hannah.billingsley) on

Myers' band mate Shay Mooney and his girlfriend Hannah Billingsley also got engaged last year, in August. They announced two months later she is pregnant with their first child.

They welcomed a baby boy, Asher James Mooney, this past March.

Both members of Dan + Shay crashed another couple's wedding in Florida earlier this month and surprised them with a private show. The couple, Madeline Roberts and Brandon Bateman, even danced their first dance as the duo performed "From the Ground Up," A Taste of Country reported. They later performed their latest single "How Not To" as well as cover of Taylor Swift ‘s "You Belong With Me."

