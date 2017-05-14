Dan + Shay Singer Dan Smyers Weds Abby Law

Congrats to Dan Smyers and Abby Law!

The singer from country music duo Dan + Shay and his girlfriend Abby Law tied the knot in Nashville, their rep told People Saturday night.

Their dogs Chief, Joy and Ghost, dressed in tuxes and a coordinating dress, were part of their wedding party.

"They are the most important bridesmaid and groomsmen," Smyers told the outlet.

He had proposed to Law during a vacation in Hawaii last November.