This is the trailer you've been waiting for—with a This Is Us twist.
While the cast and crew of This Is Us have yet to officially return to work on highly anticipated second season, we already have a trailer teasing the NBC breakout hit's fall return. In the video below, fans share their stories about how This Is Us has touched them and reflect on the show's impact on telling familial tales...and then they get a surprise: the This Is Us cast.
During the network's Upfront presentation in New York City, the first look at season two was released, reuniting us with the Pearson family after far too long.
This Is Us ended its first season in March on an unexpected note, with a finale mostly focused on Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca's (Mandy Moore) crumbling marriage in flashbacks. Most fans were expecting to learn how Jack died, and felt short-changed by the episode, a reaction that "bummed" Mandy Moore out.
"I'm really proud of the work we did and proud of the episode," she told us, "and anytime anybody asked me, I said, you're not going to find out how Jack dies. I don't know why people are so fixated on that!"
Her on-screen husband agreed, with Milo Ventimiglia adding, "You have to understand that what we're telling, the stories we're telling are still gonna hit home, and you're going to discover more about this family that you fell in love with."
NBC
And fans can expect to get some answers in season two, with star Chris Sullivan telling E! News, "Oh, you want answers? Well guess what! We're picked up for two more seasons! You're going to get all kinds of answers, we're going to ask a bunch more questions, and it's all going to work out."
It was at the Upfronts last year that This Is Us made its big debut, with its first trailer breaking the record for the most views ever for a new show, attracting 17 million views in just three days.
Something tells us the season two trailer might give the first season's a run for its money.
This Is Us will return for a second and a third season on NBC.
