This is the trailer you've been waiting for—with a This Is Us twist.

While the cast and crew of This Is Us have yet to officially return to work on highly anticipated second season, we already have a trailer teasing the NBC breakout hit's fall return. In the video below, fans share their stories about how This Is Us has touched them and reflect on the show's impact on telling familial tales...and then they get a surprise: the This Is Us cast.

During the network's Upfront presentation in New York City, the first look at season two was released, reuniting us with the Pearson family after far too long.