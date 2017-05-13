Who's ready to Wango Tango?!
Some of music's most widely-adored artists came together Saturday in Los Angeles to celebrate the annual festival put on by KIIS-FM. Aaron Carter and Noah Cyrus got the party started during the event's Daytime Village, only to be followed up by showstopping headliners like Katy Perry, Maroon 5 and Backstreet Boys.
There's plenty of other celeb sightings to check out (Hello, Camila Cabello and Drake Bell!), but don't take our word for it. Scroll down to see the all the stars rocking out:
Jeff Kravitz\/FilmMagic
Hear her roar! The songstress is a ray of sunshine in her bedazzled mini-dress.
Kevin Winter\/Getty Images
The look-alike duo gave mom Tish a birthday present to remember by bringing her onstage and presenting her with a giant cake and super adorable performance of "Happy Birthday."
Frazer Harrison\/Getty Images
Even the kids of This Is Us couldn't resist heading to Wango Tango to hear their favorite artists.
Article continues below
Broadimage\/REX\/Shutterstock
Miley Cyrus' little sis is all smiles while singing her heart out at the event's Daytime Village.
Frazer Harrison\/Getty Images
The One Direction singer looks handsome as ever
Frazer Harrison\/Getty Images
Everyone's favorite former Bachelor contestant serves major race car vibes.
Article continues below
Phillip Faraone\/Getty Images
We want candy! The former child star rocks the stage in a tan bomber jacket and diamond chain.
JB Lacroix\/WireImage
Leave it to this incredible singing sensation to always bring the glam.
Frazer Harrison\/Getty Image
BSB is back, y'all!
Article continues below
Kevin Winter\/Getty Images
Sing it, girl! The "Starving" songstress hits the stage at Wango Tango.
Rich Fury\/Getty Images
The One Direction hunk makes a statement with his colorful jacket.
JB Lacroix\/WireImage
The actor-musician shows off his edgy side in a vintage T-shirt and many tattoos.
Article continues below
Frazer Harrison\/Getty Images
The singer-songwriter flashes some skin in sheer cargo pants and a crop top.
Rich Fury\/Getty Images
Real men wear pink. Just ask this stylish hip-hop artist!
Frazer Harrison\/Getty Images
The Disney channel starlet looks rocker chic in a studded jacket and bell bottoms.
Article continues below
Buchan\/REX\/Shutterstock
Just before taking the stage to perform her latest track "Bon Appétit," the pop star poses for photos in a neon yellow sweater.
Frazer Harrison\/Getty Images
The "Issues" singer is all about bright florals and bold patterns on the red carpet.