Wango Tango 2017: See Katy Perry, Noah Cyrus and More Stars Get Wild at the Music Festival

Who's ready to Wango Tango?!

Some of music's most widely-adored artists came together Saturday in Los Angeles to celebrate the annual festival put on by KIIS-FM. Aaron Carter and Noah Cyrus got the party started during the event's Daytime Village, only to be followed up by showstopping headliners like Katy PerryMaroon 5 and Backstreet Boys

There's plenty of other celeb sightings to check out (Hello, Camila Cabello and Drake Bell!), but don't take our word for it. Scroll down to see the all the stars rocking out: 

Katy Perry, Wango Tango

Jeff Kravitz\/FilmMagic

Katy Perry

Hear her roar! The songstress is a ray of sunshine in her bedazzled mini-dress.

Noah Cyrus, Tish Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Wango Tango

Kevin Winter\/Getty Images

Noah, Tish and Miley Cyrus

The look-alike duo gave mom Tish a birthday present to remember by bringing her onstage and presenting her with a giant cake and super adorable performance of "Happy Birthday."

Parker Bates, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Lonnie Chavis, Wango Tango

Frazer Harrison\/Getty Images

Parker Bates, Mackenzie Hancsicsak & Lonnie Chavis

Even the kids of This Is Us couldn't resist heading to Wango Tango to hear their favorite artists.

Noah Cyrus, Wango Tango

Broadimage\/REX\/Shutterstock

Noah Cyrus

Miley Cyrus' little sis is all smiles while singing her heart out at the event's Daytime Village.

Niall Horan, Wango Tango

Frazer Harrison\/Getty Images

Niall Horan

The One Direction singer looks handsome as ever

Corinne Olympios, Wango Tango

Frazer Harrison\/Getty Images

Corinne Olympios

Everyone's favorite former Bachelor contestant serves major race car vibes.

Aaron Carter, Wango Tango

Phillip Faraone\/Getty Images

Aaron Carter

We want candy! The former child star rocks the stage in a tan bomber jacket and diamond chain.

Camila Cabello, Wango Tango

JB Lacroix\/WireImage

Camila Cabello

Leave it to this incredible singing sensation to always bring the glam.

Backstreet Boys, Wango Tango

Frazer Harrison\/Getty Image

Backstreet Boys

BSB is back, y'all!

Hailee Steinfeld, Wango Tango

Kevin Winter\/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

Sing it, girl! The "Starving" songstress hits the stage at Wango Tango.

Liam Payne, Wango Tango

Rich Fury\/Getty Images

Liam Payne

The One Direction hunk makes a statement with his colorful jacket.

Drake Bell, Wango Tango

JB Lacroix\/WireImage

Drake Bell

The actor-musician shows off his edgy side in a vintage T-shirt and many tattoos.

Halsey, Wango Tango

Frazer Harrison\/Getty Images

Halsey

The singer-songwriter flashes some skin in sheer cargo pants and a crop top.

Machine Gun Kelly, Wango Tango

Rich Fury\/Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly

Real men wear pink. Just ask this stylish hip-hop artist!

Olivia Holt, Wango Tango

Frazer Harrison\/Getty Images

Olivia Holt

The Disney channel starlet looks rocker chic in a studded jacket and bell bottoms. 

Katy Perry, Wango Tango

Buchan\/REX\/Shutterstock

Katy Perry

Just before taking the stage to perform her latest track  "Bon Appétit," the pop star poses for photos in a neon yellow sweater. 

Julia Michaels, Wango Tango

Frazer Harrison\/Getty Images

Julia Michaels

The "Issues" singer is all about bright florals and bold patterns on the red carpet.

